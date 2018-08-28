You can’t park there - van driver issued ticket for parking on Norwich crossing

Driver issued a ticket for parking on Zig Zags on Zebra crossing on busy Street in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Special Constabulary Twitter. Archant

A motorist has been given a ticket for parking on a crossing on a busy Norwich street.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The white van was parked on zig zag lines on a zebra crossing on Magdalen Street and had been parked there for some time.

The driver of the vehicle was issued with a ticket by police.

Norfolk Special Constabulary took to social media to reveal details of the incident, which happened on Friday (November 16).

They tweeted: “Driver issued a ticket for parking on Zig Zags on Zebra crossing on busy Street in Norwich. Vehicle had been parked there for some time. #RoadSafety #PedestrianSafety 7007/1643 pic.twitter.com/OpYlOze2xQ”.

The officer who issued the ticket explained to another Twitter user that the driver of the van did move the vehicle but only after it was pointed out to him that the crossing was obscured and other drivers would not see pedestrians crossing.