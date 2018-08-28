Search

Advanced search

You can’t park there - van driver issued ticket for parking on Norwich crossing

PUBLISHED: 19:32 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:32 16 November 2018

Driver issued a ticket for parking on Zig Zags on Zebra crossing on busy Street in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Special Constabulary Twitter.

Driver issued a ticket for parking on Zig Zags on Zebra crossing on busy Street in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Special Constabulary Twitter.

Archant

A motorist has been given a ticket for parking on a crossing on a busy Norwich street.

The white van was parked on zig zag lines on a zebra crossing on Magdalen Street and had been parked there for some time.

The driver of the vehicle was issued with a ticket by police.

Norfolk Special Constabulary took to social media to reveal details of the incident, which happened on Friday (November 16).

They tweeted: “Driver issued a ticket for parking on Zig Zags on Zebra crossing on busy Street in Norwich. Vehicle had been parked there for some time. #RoadSafety #PedestrianSafety 7007/1643 pic.twitter.com/OpYlOze2xQ”.

The officer who issued the ticket explained to another Twitter user that the driver of the van did move the vehicle but only after it was pointed out to him that the crossing was obscured and other drivers would not see pedestrians crossing.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Bus shelter in Caister destroyed after being hit by lorry

Bus shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister damaged after being hit by lorry. PIC: Caister Parish Council Facebook.

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast