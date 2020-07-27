Search

Advanced search

Honda motorbike stolen from outside home

PUBLISHED: 09:42 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 27 July 2020

A yellow Honda VTR1000F motorbike was stolen from Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft and later found abandoned in Carlton Colville. Picture: Lowestoft Police

A yellow Honda VTR1000F motorbike was stolen from Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft and later found abandoned in Carlton Colville. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Archant

A yellow motorbike was stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft and found abandoned a day later.

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of the Honda motorbike, which was stolen from Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft.

Issuing an appeal for information, a police spokesman said: “The Yellow Honda VTR1000F motorbike, registration Y622EUP, was stolen from Rotterdam Road at some time between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday, July 22 and has since been recovered by police on July 23 as the bike was abandoned on Copper Beech Drive in Carlton Colville.

“Can you help?

“Do you have any information, any CCTV or Dashcam footage?”

If you saw the motorbike being stolen or if you have any information about the theft, call Suffolk Police – quoting crime reference 37/41731/20 – on 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘Not like Norwich who haven’t even tried anything’ - Baggies boss Bilic outlines transfer plans

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic won't be looking to replicate the Canaries style of recruitment in the Premier League. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Images

Pub landlord ‘driven out’ after violent attacks

Paul Trevitt, landlord, at The Three Tuns in Bungay. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘Not like Norwich who haven’t even tried anything’ - Baggies boss Bilic outlines transfer plans

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic won't be looking to replicate the Canaries style of recruitment in the Premier League. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Images

Pub landlord ‘driven out’ after violent attacks

Paul Trevitt, landlord, at The Three Tuns in Bungay. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Police at scene after fire at Norwich mosque

Police at the new mosque site in Aylsham Road Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

How coronavirus cleared a seaside town of rough sleepers overnight, but what happens next?

Before the lockdown rough sleepers were a common sight in towns across Norfolk and in Norwich. Great Yarmouth is looking to add up to 60 one-bedroom flats to make sure people stay off the streets Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Happy Norfolk Day 2020 - A year that’s shown our strength and spirit

Melia Yassin with her Norfolk Day flag. Norfolk Day is being marked for the third time in 2020. Picture: Nick Butcher

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt