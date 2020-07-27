Honda motorbike stolen from outside home

A yellow Honda VTR1000F motorbike was stolen from Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft and later found abandoned in Carlton Colville. Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

A yellow motorbike was stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft and found abandoned a day later.

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of the Honda motorbike, which was stolen from Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft.

Issuing an appeal for information, a police spokesman said: “The Yellow Honda VTR1000F motorbike, registration Y622EUP, was stolen from Rotterdam Road at some time between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday, July 22 and has since been recovered by police on July 23 as the bike was abandoned on Copper Beech Drive in Carlton Colville.

“Can you help?

“Do you have any information, any CCTV or Dashcam footage?”

If you saw the motorbike being stolen or if you have any information about the theft, call Suffolk Police – quoting crime reference 37/41731/20 – on 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org