Search

Advanced search

Friends' Moroccan holiday fall-out led to murder, court hears

PUBLISHED: 14:35 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 05 February 2020

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman pushed her friend down a flight of stairs leaving her with fatal head injuries after they fell out over a planned holiday to Morocco, a court heard.

Rosalind Gray, 55, and Linda Rainey, 60, planned a luxury trip together to Marrakech but relations soured after Gray mixed-up the flights, which meant the holiday was cancelled and Ms Rainey was £200 out of pocket.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that a few days before the incident the pair exchanged messages in which Ms Rainey asked for her cash back and Gray called her a "nasty old troll".

Mr Jackson said the two women argued on August 5 when they unexpectedly met at the flat of Adrian Lawrence, 53, on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

He said that during an argument Gray pushed Ms Rainey in anger, causing her to fall down the flight of stairs and suffer serious head injuries.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died two days later after her life support was turned off.

Mr Jackson said: "Rosalind Gray pushed a woman down a steep flight of stairs and killed her and almost immediately Gray along with Lawrence set about trying to hide what had actually happened. They set about trying to silence a witness that had seen what had happened and it was not until a few days later that police became involved."

Mr Jackson said that the witness, who was put under pressure not to come forward, was Emma Walker, but she finally did contact police about the matter on August 10, saying she could not keep it to herself any longer.

He said that Gray and Lawrence were arrested and Gray claimed Ms Rainey had fallen down the stairs by accident while Lawrence said he had heard a thud and assumed that Ms Rainey had lost her footing going downstairs.

You may also want to watch:

Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied the murder of Ms Rainey. Gray and Lawrence both deny conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12.

Mr Jackson told the jury that Gray pushed Ms Rainey down the stairs in anger, adding that it would have been classed as a tragic accident. If undetected, he said it would have been a "perfect" murder.

He added that if it was an accident then there was no need for anyone to lie.

Mr Jackson said: "If you push someone while they are standing at the top of a flight of stairs you intend to cause them really serious harm because they are plainly going to fall down the stairs and you all know that falling down stairs causes serious injury or death."

The trial continues.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Road reopened after crash trapped man in car

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Spooner Row. Photo: EAAA

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub’s bar team named the best in the UK

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

Teachers may strike in protest at running of school

Teachers at the school have now been balloted for strike action. Photo: Nick Butcher

Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich. Credit: Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop

Farmers urged to explore how natural predators can help kill crop pests

Diss Monitor Farm manager Richard Ling will host a discussion on integrated pest management and beneficial insects. Picture: Liz Bishop
Drive 24