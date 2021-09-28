Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner

Published: 7:00 PM September 28, 2021

Jay Kedge who has been jailed following an attack on his partner who suffered a fractured eye socket. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A mother suffered a double fracture to her eye socket after being punched by her former partner in an attack, a court has heard.

Jay Kedge, 25, and his partner had been together about three years at the time of an incident which saw him punch her in the face.

Norwich Crown Court heard the incident happened at a party while both Kedge and his partner had been drinking.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said the victim had been getting angry with Kedge before "matters became heated and the defendant hit out".

Mr Vass said the victim suffered a double fracture to her eye socket as well as a cut lip after she was punched by Kedge following the incident on June 27 this year.

Kedge, of Micawber Avenue, Great Yarmouth, appeared at court for sentence on Tuesday, September 28 after having admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Before Kedge was sentenced, Mr Vass read out a statement on behalf of the victim, who has undergone surgery to her eye and now needs to wear a patch over it "most of the time" following her treatment.

Mr Vass said the victim described how "half her face is numb" and that she needs to take eye drops four times a day to treat the injury.

She said it also affects her being a mother and told how one of her children "can't look at her" while the other is scared.

Sentencing Kedge to 15 months in prison, Judge Andrew Shaw said: "This was a grave injury.

"What you've done has had a real impact on your victim."

Judge Shaw said the victim's children were upset due to the injury she sustained and asked Kedge to "think about that" over the next few months in prison.

Matthew McNiff, mitigating, said it was not a prolonged incident and was "short-lived".

He said there was real remorse from Kedge who now fears he is "like his dad", which the defendant's barrister said brought him "a great deal of worry".

Kedge was also made the subject of a restraining order meaning he must not contact the victim directly or indirectly until further order.