Great Yarmouth man has drugs sentencing adjourned

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:06 PM November 22, 2021
Paul Plumb has had a Class A drugs sentencing at Norwich Crown Court adjourned. - Credit: Archant

A man who was due to be sentenced for class A drug offences has had his case adjourned.

Paul Plumb, 48, of Kent Square, Great Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (November 22) for sentence having previously admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

But the case was adjourned for reports to be carried out.

Judge Anthony Bate relisted the sentencing hearing for December 13.

Norfolk
Great Yarmouth News

