Man admits having a gas-powered BB gun

Published: 1:03 PM January 20, 2021

A 28 year-old man who admitted having a BB gun with intent to cause fear of violence has had his case adjourned.

Arunas Rasikas, of Apsley Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on August 2, 2020.

The charge states that he had in his possession the gas-powered BB gun with intent to cause Darius Cesna to believe that unlawful violence would be used against him.

He also admitted unlawful wounding of Mr Cesna on the same date.

Rasikas was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, but after hearing there was no pre-sentence report, Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case until February 12.

He told Rasikas: "I am very sorry that sentencing cannot go ahead today. The court needs a pre-sentence report in this case."

Hugh Vass appeared for the prosecution and John Morgans appeared for Rasikas, who has been remanded in custody.