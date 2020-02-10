Murder accused ignored Facebook message about friend's death, court told

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth

A woman accused of pushing her friend down stairs did not reply when the victim's daughter sent a Facebook message letting her know she had just died, a court heard.

Rosalind Gray, 55, is accused of murder after pushing Linda Rainey, 60, down a flight of stairs in an argument over a cancelled trip to Marrakech, Norwich Crown Court heard.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died two days later after her life support was turned off.

Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder.

Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12.

Giving evidence, Ms Rainey's daughter Rachael Corps said she was aware Gray was friends with her mum as they stayed at her home in Hertfordshire after they missed their flight to Morocco, in May 2019.

She said her mum was not angry but said it was Gray's fault they had missed their flight from Luton Airport.

Ms Corps said: "She just seemed really disappointed about the fact she should have been on holiday but was in my flat in Hertfordshire rather than being in Morocco."

She said that after the fall down the stairs, in August, she had gone to see her mum in hospital and said an hour after her life support was turned off she sent a Facebook message to Gray to let her know that her mum had just died.

She thought she should message her as she knew they were friends.

"They seemed quite close as they were going on holiday together and I thought it was only right she knew this had happened in case she had not heard anything."

But she said she heard nothing from Gray.

Asked by prosecutor Andrew Jackson what she thought about that, Ms Corps said: "I found it quite rude. There was no answer whatsoever. Considering that we thought that they were close and they were going on holiday together, we thought we would have heard something."

The trial continues.