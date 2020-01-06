Search

Member of gang which trafficked children to sell drugs ordered to pay back £1

PUBLISHED: 11:33 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 06 January 2020

Nathan Hamilton, who was jailed after pleading guilty to arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, along with two counts of conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A man who was part of a gang that trafficked children to sell drugs on the streets of Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay back £1.

Shaun Ellis, 26, of no fixed address, was jailed for 11 years and eight months for conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin in September last year.

He was back at Norwich Crown Court on Monday for a confiscation hearing to try to claw back cash the gang made from selling drugs.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said the benefit figure in his case was put at £127,785, but said that a financial investigation showed Ellis had no assets which could be seized.

Judge Anthony Bate ordered that Ellis pay £1 or serve 28 days.

Ellis was represented at the hearing by Richard Conley.

A further confiscation hearing against fellow gang member Nathan Hamilton, 29, of Mulberry Street, London, was adjourned until January 31.

Hamilton was sentenced to 10 years and nine months for his part in the drugs operation after pleading guilty to arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, along with two counts of conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

It was the region's first modern slavery conviction for county lines groups.

Mr Durr told the court that confiscation proceedings against another gang member, Blaire Carpenter-Angol, 27, from London, were being discontinued as he only acted as a runner

Carpenter-Angol was jailed for five years for his part in the drugs operation.

When members were sentenced, the court heard how the 'Chase' drugs gang moved into Great Yarmouth to fill a gap in the market after a rival gang was disrupted.

Ellis ran the dealer line over a four-month period while serving in Wayland Prison, and got Hamilton to run the business for him while he was inside.

Ellis was in regular phone contact on a daily basis with Hamilton from jail speaking in slang terms to arrange drug deals and telling him what he should do.

Drugs came from London to Great Yarmouth and investigations revealed two boys aged 15 and 16 had been brought to Norfolk to sell drugs. The two were identified as victims of modern slavery.

