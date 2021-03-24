Published: 2:04 PM March 24, 2021

A man caught dealing cannabis had a CS gas canister hidden in a bag at his home.

Rikki Goddin, 29, was found to have concealed the canister in a bag when police searched his home in Camden Road, Great Yarmouth, on July 29, last year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Lahiffe, prosecuting, said police raided the address at 9am and found cannabis wraps on a side table in a bedroom and further wraps in a box with a street value of about £130.

The gas canister was found in a bag and £65 cash was found in a wallet. There was also a set of scales.

Mr Lahiffe said three phones were seized and messages found involving cannabis supply.

Mr Lahiffe said that Goddin was frank to police and admitted he had been dealing cannabis since May 2017 until July 29, last year.

Goddin said the CS gas canister was for his own protection and nothing to do with any drug dealing.

Goddin of Camden Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas.

David Stewart, for Goddin, said the gas canister at his home was for his own protection.

He said that his friend had suffered a traumatic incident which prompted him to keep the gas canister for his protection.

He said the cannabis dealing was to support his own habit.

"The drugs were sold to feed his own rather substantial habit. He did not live a luxury life."

He said that Goddin had a number of problems and difficulties and said any prison sentence during Covid would be hard.

Recorder John Bate-Williams imposed a 16 month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and fined him £150 for possession of the gas canister.

He said that Goddin had the gas canister for his own protection in case he was burgled and had not used it as part of any drug dealing.

He said Goddin had dealt cannabis to fund his own habit and said it was sad to see that he had first starting using cannabis at just 14.