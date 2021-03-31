Woman admits stealing booze, trainers and £140 in burglary
A woman has admitted carrying out a burglary in Great Yarmouth in which £140 in cash was stolen.
Tamzin Price, 29, who appeared over a link from Peterborough jail for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, admitted carrying out the burglary at a house on Russell Road, Great Yarmouth.
The burglary charge states that as well as £140 cash taken in the break-in, Price took other items including bottles and cans of alcohol, a pair of training shoes and a jacket.
The burglary occurred on February 21, last year.
Michael Clare, for Price, asked for reports in the case to be carried out before Price is sentenced.
Andrew Oliver appeared for the prosecution.
Recorder William Clegg QC remanded Price into custody and adjourned sentencing until May 14.
