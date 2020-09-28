Search

Yamaha motorbike stolen from outside home

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 28 September 2020

A Yamaha motorbike was stolen from Rose Court in Lowestoft in the early hours of Friday, September 25. Picture: Lowestoft Police

A motorbike was stolen during an early morning theft in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses after the Yamaha 125 YZFr motorbike was stolen from outside a home on Rose Court in Lowestoft.

The theft of the blue Yamaha 125 YZFr motorbike happened in the early hours of Friday, September 25.

A police spokesman said: “Can you help?”

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/56082/20 or report details online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

