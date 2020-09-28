Yamaha motorbike stolen from outside home
PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 28 September 2020
A motorbike was stolen during an early morning theft in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses after the Yamaha 125 YZFr motorbike was stolen from outside a home on Rose Court in Lowestoft.
The theft of the blue Yamaha 125 YZFr motorbike happened in the early hours of Friday, September 25.
A police spokesman said: “Can you help?”
Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/56082/20 or report details online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
