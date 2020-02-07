Yamaha MT01 motorbike stolen from street

Information is being sought after a motorbike was stolen in an early morning theft.

A purple Yamaha MT01 motorbike was stolen from a street in Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought after the motorbike was stolen from Beresford Road, Lowestoft in the early hours of Friday morning (February 7).

A polcie spokesman said: "The purple Yamaha MT01 motorbike, registration PL08 OKP, was stolen from Beresford Road, Lowestoft sometime between 1.30am and 2am this morning.

If you have any information about this theft or if you know where the motorbike is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/7947/20 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

