Motorbike stolen from petrol station while owner paid for fuel

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:17 AM April 11, 2022
Officers are investigating after the blue bike was taken from the Esso Garage in Lynn Road, Hillington. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A Yamaha motorbike was stolen from a petrol station while the owner was paying for fuel.

Police are investigating after the blue bike was stolen from the Esso Garage in Lynn Road, Hillington, between 1.40pm and 1.55pm on Sunday, April 10.

The victim had filled the bike with fuel and left it on the forecourt to pay when the suspect stole the bike before riding off.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the bike, have been offered it for sale or has information which could help police.

Anyone with information should contact PC Kieran White at King's Lynn Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

