These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

13 April, 2019 - 06:30
The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance.

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

This content is subject to copyright.

HMRC has named and shamed two Norfolk companies who “deliberately” defaulted on tens of thousands of pounds in tax.

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Photo: PAThe Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Photo: PA

The latest tax defaulters list shows that a telecommunications company based in Great Yarmouth failed to pay more than £100,000.

Meanwhile, a Norwich construction firm, which has since gone into liquidation, owes almost £90,000.

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to “influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance.”

Y Construction, whose director is Jason Brown, defaulted on £89,090 worth of tax between March 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017.

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Photo: BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphotoThe Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Photo: BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

His business, which is now being wound-up by administrators, was previously registered with his accountants Aston Shaw, at the Union Building on Rose Lane, Norwich.

HMRC has imposed a further £57,686 penalty charge against him for the unpaid tax.

The construction firm was placed in creditors voluntary liquidation on July, 18, 2017.

Administrators B&C Associates said Y Construction had no assets and owed creditors £1.4m.

Mr Brown was contacted for comment, but did not respond.

Meanwhile, HMRC said Great Yarmouth-based telephone company Interactive Asset Management defaulted on £100,000 in tax between November 1, 2011 and April 30, 2017.

The firm, which was based at Oswald House on Southtown Road, provided telephone systems for schools and doctors surgeries.

It was hit with a further £70,008 penalty charge by HMRC.

Former director Trudee Grady denied there had been any unpaid tax.

She said: “This is all to do with VAT submissions, but they were all done on time. We sent them all the documents and the paperwork.

“Everything was all paid and all in order, but there were other underlying issues.”

She did not wish to comment further on the underlying issues.

According to Companies House, the business is now registered with their accountants Aston Shaw in Norwich.

HMRC said those on the defaulters list have been dealt with using civil proceedings.

It does not contain convicted tax criminals found guilty at court.

A defaulter’s details are held on the gov.uk website for 12 months from the date they are first published.

