Police warning after four burglary incidents in Norwich in just one night

PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 21 May 2019

Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Gertrude Road (pictured), Waterloo Road and Temple Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

A games console, laptop and cash were stolen in a spate of late-night burglaries in Norwich.

Police are urging residents to thinks about their home security after two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in the north of the city.

Suspect/s broke into a house in Waterloo Road between 11.30pm on Monday, May 13 and 5am on Tuesday, May 14 and stole a wallet and a laptop computer.

A property was also targeted in Gertrude Road between 3am and 6.30am on Tuesday, May 14 and an Xbox 360 and a small quantity of cash was stolen.

Meanwhile suspect/s attempted to break into two addresses in Temple Road between 10pm on Monday, May 13 and 8am on Tuesday May 14.

Anyone with information should contact DC Beth Davies at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

