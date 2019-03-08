Woman appears in court accused of murdering her husband

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:43 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 19 March 2019

Jeyamalar Rajasingam who has appeard in court charged with the murder of her husband. Photo: Submitted

Jeyamalar Rajasingam who has appeard in court charged with the murder of her husband. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her husband.

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Police were called to Burdock Close in Wymondham at around 11.50pm on Saturday.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, who lived at the address, was found with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Univeristy Hospital for treatment but died the following morning.

A Home Office post mortem examination found cause of death was likely to be multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being charged with murder.

Kumarathas, who appeared in the dock, wore a white jumper and her hair in a ponytail.

She spoke only to confirm her name and details through an interpreter during the hearing which lasted less than four minutes.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on March 21.

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She was remanded in custody.

Officers are still at the scene where a seal remains in place at the house in a quiet cul de sac on the estate in Wymondham, less than a mile from Norfolk Police headquarters.

Following the incident neighbours have told of their shock at the death, describing them as a “pleasant” couple.

Julie Pett, 50, who lives in Burdock Close, said: “It’s a really shocking thing to have happened.

“I have lived here seven years and they ran the local shop when I first moved in. They always seemed pleasant.”

Beth Parker, said: “It’s a tragic and awful thing.”

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road. Staff at the shop, which has since changed hands and been renamed, said his wife was still a regular customer.

