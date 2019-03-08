Woman caught drink driving with two teenagers in car

A woman was caught drink driving after she crashed her car while carrying two teenage passengers, a court has heard.

Gemma Popovici, 37, had been driving her blue Vauxhall Corsa on the B1135 at Chapel Lane, Wymondham, when she lost control over a bridge and crashed.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that in the car with Popovici at the time were two passengers - her 15-year-old daughter and a friend, also aged 15.

Emergency services, including police, attended following the crash, which happened on January 27 this year.

No-one was hurt following the single-vehicle crash but Popovici, of Blackthorn Road in Wymondham, was found to have 150mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Anna Crayford, prosecuting, said the defendant had consumed four small bottles of wine and a glass of prosecco the night before.

Then on the day of the crash, which happened in the evening, she had two beers in the afternoon followed by a glass of wine while preparing tea.

The defendant appeared in court on Friday, May 10, when she admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

Alison Armstrong, mitigating, said she was a woman of good character with no previous convictions.

Mrs Armstrong said the offence was "out of character" for Popovici, who has two children, 12 and 15, but had just split up with her husband.

The defendant was disqualified from driving for 22 months by magistrates.

Peter Condon, chair of the bench of magistrates, said: "You had a drink shortly before and took two children out with you - this is something we just can't ignore."

She was also fined £500, ordered to pay £85 costs, and a £50 victim surcharge.