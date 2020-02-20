Woman in murder trial continued to shout at husband after stabbing him twice

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted Archant

The daughter of a man who was stabbed to death by his wife said her mother continued to shout at her father after she stabbed him, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close in Wymondham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of her husband.

The jury of six men and six women have been told the defendant, who had previously attacked her husband with a knife, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.

Prosecution say the defence will argue she was suffering from "abnormality of mental functioning" arising from a medical condition which impaired her ability of self control.

But the prosecution insist the killing arose from the defendant's "anger, unhappiness and jealousy", fuelled by her excessive drinking.

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted 67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, died in hospital on March 17 after being stabbed by her at their Wymondham home the previous day.

Norwich Crown Court has heard from Christopher Paxton QC, prosecuting, that the defendant picked up a knife from the kitchen and twice "stabbed her husband of 30 years".

The jury of six men and six women heard the couple's daughter Elaxana describe the events of that night in a police interview.

She described how they had all consumed alcohol but that it was "my parents that were drunk".

You may also want to watch:

During dinner her parents began "arguing and shouting".

She said the more her mother drank the louder, ruder and more verbally aggressive she would get.

Elaxana told how her mother called her father a "sleaze", was dirty and a "womaniser" and that she "couldn't take it any more".

She said it "happens all the time" but said her mother was not as drunk as she had known her to be as she was able to compose herself.

Elaxana said her father mainly kept quiet and tried to feed their son.

The parents later left the living room before her father "stumbled" back into the room.

She said her mum had a knife while her father shouted "what are you doing?" before stabbing him in the stomach.

She said: "He was trying to push her off but she wasn't moving and wasn't going away. That's when I stood up to stop her and grabbed hold of the knife and took it from her".

She went to the kitchen to put the knife in the sink but returned to find her dad "laying on the floor and there was drops of blood by his feet and some on his head".

She said he was "breathing heavily" but her mum was "over him just shouting things at him to his face".

The trial continues.