Jury discharged in trial of woman accused of murder of husband

PUBLISHED: 15:15 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 16 December 2019

Jeyamalar Kumarathas is accused of killing her husband Rajasingam Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Jeyamalar Kumarathas is accused of killing her husband Rajasingam Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

A jury hearing the trial of a woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband has been discharged.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close, in Wymondham, is alleged to have stabbed her husband in the back and stomach at their home after they had a family meal with their two adult children.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment, where he died the following day on March 17.

A Home Office post mortem examination determined that the likely cause fo death was multiple organ failure arising from the fatal stab wounds.

Kumarathas has denied murder and has been on trial at Norwich Crown Court but on Monday the jury of eight men and four women were discharged by Judge Stephen Holt for legal reasons.

Judge Holt thanked the jury for the time they had given to the case.

There is due to be a retrial next year in February.

