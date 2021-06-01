News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after indecent exposure at Wymondham supermarket

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:00 AM June 1, 2021    Updated: 10:31 AM June 1, 2021
The Morrisons store at Wymondham where a serious assault took place Monday evening <17/7/17>. Pictur

Three teenage girls were flashed by a man in his mid-40s outside the Morrisons store in Wymondham on Saturday. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident of indecent exposure at a Norfolk supermarket.

Police said last month they were hunting for a flasher who exposed himself to three teenage girls at the Morrisons store in Wymondham.

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, May 15.

A man was identified after a CCTV appeal from officers circulated on Thursday.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested on Friday night and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

