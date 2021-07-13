News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk bird bath assault man tells court he wants to kill his victim

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:31 AM July 13, 2021   
Adrian Lake, 60, has admitted wounding a neighbour, who was repeatedly struck with a bird bath, following an argument in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

A man who assaulted a neighbour with a bird bath delivered a chilling message to his victim from prison.

Adrian Lake, 60, has admitted wounding a neighbour, who was repeatedly struck with a bird bath, following an argument.

Lake of Bellrope Lane, Wymondham, has previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on September 20 last year.

He also admitted criminal damage on the same date.

Lake was due to be sentenced on Tuesday (July 13) but the matter was adjourned so the prosecution can decide whether to add a count of attempted murder.

Lake, who appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link from Norwich Prison, was asked if he had anything to say about the adjournment.

The defendant, who is unrepresented, told Judge Anthony Bate:  “I feel no remorse for what I’ve done.

“Given the earliest opportunity I would attack my victim again in the hope of killing him”. 

The case was formally adjourned to August 11 for a plea and possible sentence hearing.

Arthur Kendrick, prosecuting, said new sentencing guidelines which were introduced at the beginning of July had led the crown to consider the need to add a count of attempted murder.

He said the victim appears not to have suffered life threatening injuries which was very fortunate “given the level of force used” in the attack.

Judge Bate apologised to Lake for the delay in sentencing but said he hoped the matter would be ready to be dealt with next month.

Lake has previously been warned he could face a discretionary life sentence by Judge Bate who has reserved the matter to himself.

