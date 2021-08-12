Have you seen this man wanted on recall to prison?

Published: 10:38 AM August 12, 2021

Police are appealing for help in tracing a wanted man in the Norwich and South Norfolk area.

Adam Gallagher, 36, from Spooner Row, Wymondham, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

He is described as 5ft7, with a stocky build, and receding hairline.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Gallagher, or knows his whereabouts, to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, completely anonymously on 0800 555111.