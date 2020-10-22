Search

Advanced search

Man accused of three counts of sexual assault to stand trial next year

PUBLISHED: 21:41 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:41 22 October 2020

A Wymondham man will stand trial next year after denying sexual assault at Norwich Crown Court Photo: Adrian Judd.

A Wymondham man will stand trial next year after denying sexual assault at Norwich Crown Court Photo: Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man will stand trial next year after denying three counts of sexual assault.

Leon Tomasso, of Papillon Road in Wymondham, has been charged with the counts following incidents in Norwich and Acle in November of last year.

The 33-year-old appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him - having previously appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.

He has been released on bail and will stand trial on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park

Police are on the scene at Morrisons in Cromer where a VW Golf has collided with cars in the car park. Photo: Archant

Body of woman found at UEA

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google

‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

Clair and Brad Jerram, from Portsmouth, paid �451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth; however they left the next day stating

BREAKING: Lynn into FA Cup first round as Notts County pull out over coronavirus results

Paul Bastock and King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse - their team are in the FA Cup first round draw on Monday Picture: Ian Burt

Seven coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals in last week

The total number of coronavirus deaths have passed 400 at Norfolk's three main hospitals. the James Paget, the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant