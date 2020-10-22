Man accused of three counts of sexual assault to stand trial next year
PUBLISHED: 21:41 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:41 22 October 2020
A man will stand trial next year after denying three counts of sexual assault.
Leon Tomasso, of Papillon Road in Wymondham, has been charged with the counts following incidents in Norwich and Acle in November of last year.
The 33-year-old appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him - having previously appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
He has been released on bail and will stand trial on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
