News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Three men arrested for cooking oil thefts from pubs

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:00 AM November 9, 2021
Updated: 11:21 AM November 9, 2021
Pub of the Week. Green Man, Rackheath.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Green Man in Rackheath was one of the Norfolk pubs that had cooking oil stolen. - Credit: Archant

Three men have been arrested after a series of cooking oil thefts from pubs in Norfolk. 

The incidents took place from October 1, 2020, to October 28 this year, with the oil able to be converted into fuel. 

Two men in their 40s and a man in his 30s were arrested in the Wroxham area for theft and going equipped on Friday (November 5). 

Around seven of the incidents took place at The Green Man Pub in Wroxham Road, Rackheath from October 1 2020 to October 22 this year.

Heating oil was also stolen from The Cottage Pub in Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, after midnight on September 1 this year and at 11.30am on October 28. 

Ken’s Fish and Chips Restaurant in Norwich Road, Hoveton, was also targeted the week before on October 21, with cooking oil stolen at around 4am in the morning. 

PC Gareth Nutley said: “As a result of our enquiries, we are aware there may be further incidents of this nature that have not been reported and would urge anyone who has been a victim to come forward.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich
  2. 2 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
  3. 3 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
  1. 4 Go-ahead for new GP surgery which could take on 5,500 more patients
  2. 5 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  3. 6 Lampard set for Norwich talks; Smith also a contender - reports
  4. 7 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
  5. 8 Norfolk pub giving away 100 Christmas dinners to local people in need
  6. 9 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
  7. 10 Who is Kjetil Knutsen - the man tipped as Norwich City's next boss?

Anyone with information should contact PC Gareth Nutley at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/82354/21.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Live News
Wroxham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke celebrates at full time with Norwich City's Ben Gibson during the

Norfolk Live News | Video

The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The main road through Cley was closed because of flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Ten Norfolk areas issued with flooding alerts

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon