Three men arrested for cooking oil thefts from pubs

The Green Man in Rackheath was one of the Norfolk pubs that had cooking oil stolen.

Three men have been arrested after a series of cooking oil thefts from pubs in Norfolk.

The incidents took place from October 1, 2020, to October 28 this year, with the oil able to be converted into fuel.

Two men in their 40s and a man in his 30s were arrested in the Wroxham area for theft and going equipped on Friday (November 5).

Around seven of the incidents took place at The Green Man Pub in Wroxham Road, Rackheath from October 1 2020 to October 22 this year.

Heating oil was also stolen from The Cottage Pub in Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, after midnight on September 1 this year and at 11.30am on October 28.

Ken’s Fish and Chips Restaurant in Norwich Road, Hoveton, was also targeted the week before on October 21, with cooking oil stolen at around 4am in the morning.

PC Gareth Nutley said: “As a result of our enquiries, we are aware there may be further incidents of this nature that have not been reported and would urge anyone who has been a victim to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Gareth Nutley at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/82354/21.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.