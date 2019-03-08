New face at County Hall revealed as resignation triggers by-election
PUBLISHED: 11:06 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 05 April 2019
Archant
There is a new face at Norfolk County Council, after a resignation triggered a by-election in a Broads village.
With the local election less than a month away - which will see city, borough and district elections - voters in Wroxham were given an early trip to the polls to select a county councillor.
It came following the resignation of Conservative councillor Tom Garrod last month, who stepped down to focus on his role as chief executive of disabilities charity NANSA.
A by-election was held on Thursday, April 4, at which fellow Conservative Fran Whymark was selected to represent the division at County Hall.
Mr Whymark claimed the seat with a majority of 527 votes over nearest competitor Stephen Heard of the Liberal Democrats.
It sees Mr Whymark become a twin-hatter - at least until next month - as he currently also serves as Broadland councillor for Wroxham.
The full by-election result is as follows:
Jan Davis (G) - 174 votes
Stephen Heard (LD) - 395 votes
Julia Wheeler (L) - 163 votes
Fran Whymark (C) - 922
19 votes were rejected.