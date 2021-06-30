News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police called after driver went wrong way on A11

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:57 AM June 30, 2021   
Photos for A11 Suppliment. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A car was spotted driving in the wrong direction on the A11 on Tuesday evening. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Police were called after a car was spotted travelling in the wrong direction on the A11.

It happened late on Tuesday, according to the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

NSRAPT said in a social media post: "We are aware of reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the A11 this evening towards the A14 junction."

Police are investigating the incident.

Officers are appealing with anyone who may have dash cam footage showing what happened to come forward.

