Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property
PUBLISHED: 09:52 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 09 September 2019
A man has been arrested by a specialised drugs squad following a raid in a Suffolk village.
Suffolk Police's East Scorpion drug team carried out the raid at a property in Wrentham, near Lowestoft on Friday, September 6.
With a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act (MODA) warrant executed, cocaine estimated to be worth more than £3,000 was seized and a quantity of cannibis was also recovered, with a man subsequently arrested.
Officers took to Twitter following the search, saying: "EastScorpion have been busy in Wrentham, Suffolk.
"Sec 23 MODA warrant executed at a property, with over 3k worth of cocaine seized and a quantity of cannabis recovered.
"1 male arrested and remanded in custody.
"#HaveWheelsCanTravel"
Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.
