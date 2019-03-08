Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

A man has been arrested by a specialised drugs squad following a raid in a Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#EastScorpion have been busy in #Wrentham Suffolk. Sec 23 MODA warrant executed at a property, with over 3k worth of cocaine seized and a quantity of cannabis recovered. 1 male arrested and remanded in custody. #HaveWheelsCanTravel — Scorpion Team (@DrugAndScorpion) September 6, 2019

Suffolk Police's East Scorpion drug team carried out the raid at a property in Wrentham, near Lowestoft on Friday, September 6.

With a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act (MODA) warrant executed, cocaine estimated to be worth more than £3,000 was seized and a quantity of cannibis was also recovered, with a man subsequently arrested.

Officers took to Twitter following the search, saying: "EastScorpion have been busy in Wrentham, Suffolk.

"Sec 23 MODA warrant executed at a property, with over 3k worth of cocaine seized and a quantity of cannabis recovered.

"1 male arrested and remanded in custody.

"#HaveWheelsCanTravel"

Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.