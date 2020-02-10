Jailed cannabis grower still 'disputes everything', court hears

A man who was found growing almost 30 cannabis plants with a street value of more than £5,000 has had a hearing aimed at clawing back some of his profits adjourned.

When police searched the address of 48-year-old Kelley Hill they found 27 mature plants in one room of the house at The Marsh, Wortham, near Diss and cannabis in various containers and some stored in a freezer.

Norwich Crown Court heard there was also £4,535 in cash found on the premises.

Hill was jailed for 24 months in June last year after he admitted production of cannabis and possession of the drug with intent to supply in February last year.

The case was back in court on Monday (February 10) for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Hill did not appear and Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Hill was "not really cooperating" and had "disputed everything".

A confiscation hearing will take place on March 10.