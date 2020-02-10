Search

Advanced search

Jailed cannabis grower still 'disputes everything', court hears

PUBLISHED: 11:23 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 10 February 2020

Kelley Hill was caught growing £5,000-worth of cannabis at a house in Wortham, near Diss Picture: Archant

Kelley Hill was caught growing £5,000-worth of cannabis at a house in Wortham, near Diss Picture: Archant

Archant

A man who was found growing almost 30 cannabis plants with a street value of more than £5,000 has had a hearing aimed at clawing back some of his profits adjourned.

When police searched the address of 48-year-old Kelley Hill they found 27 mature plants in one room of the house at The Marsh, Wortham, near Diss and cannabis in various containers and some stored in a freezer.

Norwich Crown Court heard there was also £4,535 in cash found on the premises.

Hill was jailed for 24 months in June last year after he admitted production of cannabis and possession of the drug with intent to supply in February last year.

The case was back in court on Monday (February 10) for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

You may also want to watch:

Hill did not appear and Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Hill was "not really cooperating" and had "disputed everything".

A confiscation hearing will take place on March 10.

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Thousands of homes still without power as storm’s impact continues

Thousands of Norfolk households are still without power following Storm Ciara Photo: UK Power Networks.

‘Guesthouses dropping like flies because of Airbnb’: Hotelier puts business up for sale

Andrea and Daren Squires. Pic: submitted

Storm Ciara: Pubs suffer losses having cancelled Sunday lunch due to power cuts

The Old Ram Coaching Inn has been without power since yesterday, Inset, owner Victoria MacDonald. Picture: The Old Ram Coaching Inn

Fancy a love bite this Valentine’s Day?

Love Bites contain no refined sugar, dairy or wheat Picture: Tamsyn Morgans
Drive 24