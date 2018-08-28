Search

Shotgun and rifle stolen in night-time burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:41 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:41 24 December 2018

The burglary happened after dark on Friday, December 21, in Worlingham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thieves have stolen a shotgun, rifle and ammunition from a Suffolk home under the cover of darkness.

The incident happened at a property in the vicinity of Isleham Road and Freckenham Road, Worlington on Friday, December 21.

At some point between 6.30pm and 10.30pm, an unknown number of offenders forced open a window and ransacked the address.

Among the stolen items were a 12-bore Lincoln shotgun and a bolt-action rifle and ammunition.

CCTV equipment and a sum of cash were also taken from the property.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information about the crime should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/73739/18.

The is also an appeal for any dash camera footage captured between the times of 6.30pm and 10.30pm in the vicinity of Isleham Road, which may have recorded the suspects as they entered and left the area.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

