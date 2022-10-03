News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Library worker racially and verbally abused in Norfolk town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:58 PM October 3, 2022
A worker was shouted at and racially abused while working in a Norfolk town centre library.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with following the public order incident at Dereham Library in the High Street.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 20, when a man was abusive towards the member of the staff.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact PC Luke Ebbage at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/68733/22, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

