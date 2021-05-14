Delivery driver says city cannabis raid like a 'Guy Ritchie film'

Video

Published: 5:13 PM May 14, 2021

Police outside property on Plumstead Road, Norwich where cannabis plants were discovered - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A delivery driver who filmed police removing hundreds of cannabis plants from a flat above a Norwich pizza shop has described it as "like a Guy Ritchie film playing out in front of our eyes".

Police executed a warrant at the flat above Papa John's takeaway restaurant on Plumstead Road, Norwich.

Around 300 cannabis plants were discovered by officers who also found hydroponic equipment following the raid at 11.10am on Tuesday, May 12.

Police and forensic officers with cannabis plants seized from a flat above Papa John's pizza takeaway in Norwich. - Credit: Joshua Emmerson

Joshua Emmerson, a delivery driver at Papa John's, has described getting to work to find police in the process of removing drugs from the scene having battered down the door.

The worker, who filmed some of the drama as it unfolded, said: "I arrived at work and there were police cars outside including a riot van. I was told by a colleague that earlier on the police had a warrant to search the shop.

"There were five police cars in total.

"Myself and co-workers watched the forensic team bring out big bags of plants and growing equipment too, all of which the police piled into a lorry.

"My colleagues and I were excited as it felt like a Guy Ritchie film playing out in front of our very eyes."

Police and forensic officers with cannabis plants seized from a flat above Papa John's pizza takeaway in Norwich. - Credit: Joshua Emmerson

Meanwhile workers at other businesses on Plumstead Road have previously described what they saw following the raid.

Anne Martin of Great Eastern Railway Models said officers were on the street all day on Tuesday with a strong smell filling the air after police had raided the flat.

She said: "There were eight policemen battering the door down. It was like something you see in a TV programme. I saw them take a man out and you could smell a strong smell of weed."

A member of staff from Thorpe Travel Agents, which is located next to the flat in question, said it was drug-related but she said she could not say anything else.

A security guard who was standing outside Tesco on Plumstead Road said: "There were three patrol cars, a forensic van and 16 officers throughout the day."

Astrit Kallmeti, 50, of no fixed address, has been charged with the production of cannabis

He was remanded into custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, May 13.

Kallmeti is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court next month.