Norfolk prison worker charged with having a relationship with inmate

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

A prison worker has appeared in court having been charged with having a relationship with an inmate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sarah Yen Hook, 20, a courier services supervisor at HMP Wayland near Thetford, has been charged with wilfully neglecting to perform a duty, namely wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted herself by conducting an intimate relationship with an inmate between August 2019 and October 2019.

You may also want to watch:

The defendant, whose address is given as Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 10).

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 8.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.