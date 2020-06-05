Search

Vital work to help victims of domestic abuse during lockdown continues

PUBLISHED: 17:40 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 05 June 2020

Access support by calling the National Abuse Domestic Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and in an emergency call 999. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

Access support by calling the National Abuse Domestic Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and in an emergency call 999. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

The message that victims of domestic abuse should not feel alone amid coronavirus has been reinforced across the county.

Access support by calling the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 in an emergency call 999. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A series of posters have been re-launched by members of the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Board to encourage everyone to work together to help vulnerable people.

The aim is to urge families, neighbours and friends to speak out if they fear someone is subject to domestic abuse, while encouraging the victim to seek help too.

Detective superintendent Andy Coller, head of safeguarding at Norfolk Constabulary, said: “We are aware that there may well be incidents of domestic violence we do not know about during the lockdown.

Access support by calling the National Abuse Domestic Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and in an emergency call 999. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

“As restrictions are eased, we want to make sure victims know we are still here for them to report those cases to us.”

People can access support by calling the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and in an emergency 999.

