Funding secures future of project to help vulnerable women out of crime

A groundbreaking Norfolk project that aims to keep vulnerable women out of the criminal justice system has secured a vital cash boost to continue its work.

The Wonder project was launched by the Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) as a one-year pilot in 2017 to support women in police custody to turn their lives around.

Initially it offered help and support to female detainees released from custody facilities in Wymondham and King’s Lynn, assessing their personal circumstances and developing tailored support plans.

The initiative has since evolved into the Wonder+ scheme, extending across Norfolk and beyond police custody facilities and working with partners to address issues such as the impact of drugs.

Its success has now seen it extended for a further 12 months with an additional £140,000 funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Norfolk County Council and St Giles Trust, which runs the project in partnership with Future Projects.

More than 800 women aged between 18 and 75 have been referred to the project through community policing, police custody and other support networks for vulnerable women.

Charlotte, a former Wonder+ client, who turned her life around thanks to the scheme and is now a volunteer for St Giles, said: “They picked me up, with absolutely no judgement.

“They treated me like a human being who needed to be heard.

“The compassion they showed me made me believe in myself again. Thanks to them I can now give back and I can honestly say that I don’t even class my old life as my own anymore.”

Wonder+ case worker Clare Johns said: "Many of our clients have serious mental health issues. Services are stretched and that means people we help aren't getting that support that they need.

“They're often on waiting lists and have not been seen or assessed or any meaningful work done to help them, so we aim to make sure they have a really robust safety plan in place so they know who to turn to.”

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The initiative runs alongside Project Adder, a Norwich scheme that has helped 170 offenders into treatment in its first 12 months.

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie said: “It is vital we continue to work together with partners to help people when they are at their most vulnerable, to help them access the support they need and help them find a more positive path in life.”