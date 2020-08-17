Woman arrested after crash which closed section of A140
PUBLISHED: 17:38 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 17 August 2020
Archant
A woman has been arrested following a crash which closed a section of a major road.
Officers were called to the A140 at Long Stratton on Monday shortly before 2.40pm.
Two cars, including a blue Fiat Panda, were involved in the crash.
It closed a section of the A140, which reopened at 3.20pm.
You may also want to watch:
A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident. No further details for the reason for her arrest have been given.
Fire and ambulance were also on the scene.
A crew from Long Stratton made the area safe.
There were reports of travel disruption around Long Stratton.
Bus operators Konectbus, Simonds and First had delays on routes.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.