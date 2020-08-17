Woman arrested after crash which closed section of A140

A woman has been arrested following a crash which closed a section of a major road.

Officers were called to the A140 at Long Stratton on Monday shortly before 2.40pm.

Two cars, including a blue Fiat Panda, were involved in the crash.

It closed a section of the A140, which reopened at 3.20pm.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident. No further details for the reason for her arrest have been given.

Fire and ambulance were also on the scene.

A crew from Long Stratton made the area safe.

There were reports of travel disruption around Long Stratton.

Bus operators Konectbus, Simonds and First had delays on routes.