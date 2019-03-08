Search

Two women jailed for running cannabis factory ordered to pay back a total of £385

PUBLISHED: 13:39 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 19 July 2019

Two women involved in running a cannabis factory in West Norfolk have been ordered to pay back just £385 - most of which will be raised by selling cars for scrap.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Lauren Brazier, 33, and Charlotte Sieley, 30, were found in a locked unit with eight mature cannabis plants when police raided a farm at Langhorn's Lane, Outwell, in June 2016.

When officers searched the outbuildings at the site they found more cannabis plants in various stages of growth, with a potential of producing cannabis with a street value of £120,000 to £160,000.

Brazier, of The Drove, Downham Market, and Sieley, of The Poplars, Elm, were both jailed for 32 months, in November, last year, after admitting production of cannabis.

The pair were back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday for a confiscation hearing to claw back some of the cash made from the operation,

Brazier and Sieley appeared over a video link from Peterborough jail.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said the benefit figure for Brazier was put at nearly £57,000 but she had no assets, so he said the amount to be confiscated should be the nominal amount of £10.

He said the benefit figure for Sieley was also put at just over £50,000, but again she had no assets apart from three cars which could be sold at auction for scrap and she was ordered to pay £375.

Gwen Williamson appeared for Sieley and Brazier and said the order for both women had been agreed.

Judge Andrew Shaw made the order and gave them each three months to pay.

He said that Sieley should serve an extra seven days in default of not making the payment and Brazier should serve one day.

He also ordered the destruction of the drugs and growing equipment.

At the pair's sentencing hearing the cannabis factory was described as a "professional" and large-scale operation.

Richard Kelly, prosecuting, said that the set-up meant plants were divided into different growing stages in a "conveyor belt" system.

In his sentencing remarks Judge Shaw told the women that it was a sizable operation and said: "It was a commercial cannabis growing enterprise aptly described as a well-oiled operation."

However he accepted both women were now full of remorse.

