Women to stand trial over anti-meat protest at city livestock market

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:15 PM August 9, 2022
Animal rights activists stopping farmers' vehicles on their way into Norwich Livestock Market

Two women are to stand trial in connection with an anti-meat protest at Norwich livestock market.

Elena Kenny, 18, and Sarah Love, 46, had been part of an animal rights demonstration at the site, which is just off Hall Road, on July 7 this year.

Elena Kenny, who is to stand trial over a protest at Norwich Livestock Market, leaving Norwich Magistrates Court

Both have been charged with wilfully obstructing the free passage along the highway there, which is called Neatmarket.

Kenny, of Ashleigh Gardens, Wymondham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (August 9) when she pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Love, of Needham Market, Suffolk, was not in court as she was on a "pre-booked holiday", but entered a not guilty plea via her barrister Chaynee Hodgetts, who represents both defendants.

A trial, expected to last at least a day and a half, has been listed for October 27 and October 28 at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

The defendants have been granted conditional bail.

