Women behaved like ‘drunken banshees’ in appalling pub attack

A woman was dragged around like a rag doll after being punched and kicked in a sustained assault by two other women who behaved like “drunken banshees” in an “appalling act of violence”, a court has heard.

Teresa Doran, 36, and Mary Hanrahan, 29, had been with a group of people at the Coachmakers pub in Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard trouble flared when two male friends of the defendants could not get served, resulting in the group becoming “confrontational” prompting another woman to say “she’s just told you you’re not being served”.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said the victim was attacked by the two defendants in a “sustained and repeated assault” which lasted more than two and a half minutes.

The victim, who received more than 40 punches to the head from Doran, was battered to the ground in the attack, during which Doran gave Hanrahan a bottle from up her skirt which was then used.

Hanrahan also got involved in pulling the victim’s hair and kicking her in the head while both defendants also threw furniture and a table.

The victim suffered extensive bruising, contusions to the head and face as well as puncture wounds and scratches and scrapes to her body.

The court heard part of a victim statement describing how she had “begged them to stop” and told them she had children but was “dragged around like a rag doll” in the incident which took place at about 10.30pm on August 26 last year.

Doran, of Gapton Hall Road, Yarmouth, and Hanrahan formerly of the Gapton Hall travellers site in Yarmouth, both appeared on Wednesday (July 22) having admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Maureen Bacon describes it as an “absolutely appalling act of violence against a blameless woman” adding “you behaved like drunken banshees”.

Judge Bacon said it was “absolutely unforgivable” stating “both of you are mothers” before handing them 15 month’s imprisonment, suspended for 22 months.

Doran was ordered to undertake up to 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and complete 100 hours unpaid work over the next 12 months, while Hanrahan was ordered to do up to 50 hours RAR.

Bren Martin, for Doran, said she was “simply appalled” by her behaviour.

Jonathan Goodman, for Hanrahan, said she was “thoroughly ashamed” of what was outrageous behavior while she was in drink.