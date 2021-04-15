Women released under investigation after pub fight

Published: 11:20 AM April 15, 2021

Two women who were arrested after a fight in a Norfolk pub garden have been released under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the King's Head in Dereham after 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 13 to reports of a fight between three women in their 20s.

One of the women received "serious injuries to her lower back" in the fight, according to police.

Two women were arrested in connection with the incident and were taken to Wymondham CID for questioning.

A spokesperson from Norfolk police said: "Officers were called to a business premise in Dereham yesterday following reports of an altercation involving three women.

"Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The King's Head declined to comment on the incident due to an "ongoing inquiry".