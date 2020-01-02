Women in court for affray and possessing machete

Norwich Crown Court, where the case will be heard Picture: Brittany Woodman Archant

Two women are set to appear in crown court charged with a string of offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bethnee Storey, 20, has been charged with assaulting Sam Bliss, affray and possessing a machete in Millfleet, King's Lynn.

Lauren Wilson, 24, has been charged with theft of a £24.10 takeaway, affray and possessing a machete in Millfleet.

Lynn magistrates heard the offences are alleged to have taken place in the early hours of August 18 last year. They adjourned the case against Storey of Dingley Court, Peterborough and Wilson of Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, to January 31, at Norwich Crown Court.