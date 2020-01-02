Search

Advanced search

Women in court for affray and possessing machete

PUBLISHED: 16:19 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 02 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court, where the case will be heard Picture: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Crown Court, where the case will be heard Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Two women are set to appear in crown court charged with a string of offences.

Bethnee Storey, 20, has been charged with assaulting Sam Bliss, affray and possessing a machete in Millfleet, King's Lynn.

Lauren Wilson, 24, has been charged with theft of a £24.10 takeaway, affray and possessing a machete in Millfleet.

Lynn magistrates heard the offences are alleged to have taken place in the early hours of August 18 last year. They adjourned the case against Storey of Dingley Court, Peterborough and Wilson of Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, to January 31, at Norwich Crown Court.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Running column: Forget about HIIT, cycling or swimming, Mark Armstrong wants to get back running

It maybe hard work but running is the only sport Mark Armstrong wants to take part in. Picture: Total Race Timing

Norwich City fan ‘lucky to be alive’ after cardiac arrest at Carrow Road

Norwich City season ticket holder Tony Kirwan, 71, plans to get back to Carrow Road for the Canaries' next home game against Bournemouth on January 18. Picture: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

No further action after man had Taser pointed at him in Norwich drama

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists