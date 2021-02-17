Women bailed after pink paint thrown at City Hall and County Hall

Published: 9:43 AM February 17, 2021

Two women arrested after pink paint was hurled at Norwich City Council's City Hall and Norfolk County Council's County Hall have been released on bail.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after police were called to the two council buildings on Monday (February 15) afternoon.

Police officers were called to County Hall on Martineau Lane, on the edge of the city, at about 3.15pm, where paint had been thrown inside the main foyer, covering windows and floors.

A short time later at 3.50pm, pink paint was thrown on the main bronze doors at the front of City Hall in St Peters Street, Norwich.

Police arrested two women in connection with the incidents after they attended Wymondham Police Investigation Centre at about 6.20pm on Monday.

Both women, aged 27 and 50, were questioned by officers and released on bail until Wednesday, March 10 while enquiries continue.

The bronze doors of city council headquarters - a Grade II*-listed building - depict the history, trade and industry of Norwich.

It was part of a nationwide action by Burning Pink in response to perceived inaction from local authorities on their climate and ecological emergency declaration.

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said the worst of the pink paint had been removed by specialists.

They said: "The initial clean has delivered excellent results, with much of the visible paint having been cleaned away from the two large bronze doors which depict the history, trade and industry of the city.

"Unfortunately, some of the pink paint has inevitably seeped into the surrounding stonework which means it will need additional and careful restoration work from expert stonemasons to try and restore it to its former glory.

"This work will be carried out as soon as possible."