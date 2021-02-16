News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Women arrested after pink paint splashed over City Hall

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:44 AM February 16, 2021    Updated: 10:19 AM February 16, 2021
Burning Pink

Norwich City Hall was covered in pink paint - Credit: Burning Pink

Two women have been arrested after the headquarters of Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council were vandalised with pink paint.

Police officers were called to County Hall on Martineau Lane, on the edge of the city,  at about 3.15pm on Monday, February, 15, where the paint had been thrown inside the main foyer, covering windows and floors.

A short time later at 3.50pm suspects went to City Hall on St Peters Street and threw pink paint over the main bronze doors.

Police arrested two women in connection with the incidents on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

The pair attended Wymondham Police Investigation Centre at about 6.20pm on February 15.

Both remain in custody and will be questioned on Tuesday, February16.

The bronze doors of city council headquarters - a Grade II*-listed building - depict the history, trade and industry of Norwich.

Burning Pink Norwich, which is described as an anti-political party, claimed responsibility for the act on its social media page.

Norfolk Police
Norfolk County Council
Norwich City Council

