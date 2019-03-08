Women arrested on suspicion of stealing toilet rolls

Two women were arrested after police found suspected stolen toilet rolls and toys.

Officers in King's Lynn searched a car parked in the town after being alerted by CCTV operators.

One tweeted: "With the assistance of CCTV our Town centre officers recovered a quantity of stolen items from a parked car and arrested two females one of whom was wanted for outstanding matters in Essex."

Items seized included 48 rolls of Andrex, bottles of Surf and V-tech toys.