Women arrested on suspicion of stealing toilet rolls
PUBLISHED: 10:13 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 07 September 2019
Archant
Two women were arrested after police found suspected stolen toilet rolls and toys.
You may also want to watch:
Officers in King's Lynn searched a car parked in the town after being alerted by CCTV operators.
One tweeted: "With the assistance of CCTV our Town centre officers recovered a quantity of stolen items from a parked car and arrested two females one of whom was wanted for outstanding matters in Essex."
Items seized included 48 rolls of Andrex, bottles of Surf and V-tech toys.