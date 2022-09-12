'Like losing family' - Woman's upset after puppy stolen

Kerry-Anne Burden has spoken of her upset after a Pug cross Pekingese puppy was stolen - Credit: Supplied

A woman who helps run a licenced dog breeders has revealed her devastation after a puppy was stolen from a retail park.

An eight-week-old female Pug cross Pekingese puppy was taken from K9 Fertility Service in Pond World Retail Park, Wisbech, on Tuesday, September 6, at about 12.20pm.

Kerry-Anne Burden, 32, who works for K9 Fertility Service, said that the theft had made her concerned for the pet's safety.

Police are investigating after an eight-week-old female Pug cross Pekingese puppy was stolen - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

She said: "It's been like losing a member of the family.

"It's had a devastating effect and has impacted everyone."

Ms Burden has even put a £500 reward out for the safe return of the puppy.

She said: "I just want to make sure she's safe so we can find her a forever home where she'll be looked after."

Officers have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

In an update on Monday, a Norfolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed enquiries are ongoing as the investigation continues.