Search

Advanced search

Woman thought she might die during rape ordeal

PUBLISHED: 11:21 07 April 2020

Muhammad Rashid. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Muhammad Rashid. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A woman thought she might die after a man covered her mouth and nose while he raped her in her own home.

Muhammad Rashid, 26, got into the woman’s home in the middle of the night and locked the doors before raping her in the early hours of the morning.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, woke to find Rashid, who had a knife with him, trying to have sex with her.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, described the victim as “shell shocked” and said she struggled with Rashid.

The court heard Rashid had his hands over her mouth and nose “preventing her from breathing” to the extent that she thought she might die.

Rashid denied rape in the early hours of July 29 last year but was found guilty by a jury following a trial in January.

You may also want to watch:

Before Rashid, of Clifton Street, Norwich, was sentenced on Monday (April 6) the victim bravely detailed the devastating impact the offence has had via videolink. She said: “Every time I close my eyes I’m forced back to the moment when I’m screaming for help. I just remember thinking ‘I can’t breathe because his hands were around my mouth and nose - I genuinely thought I was going to die.”

“Thinking back, I rather wish I was dead because I wouldn’t be suffering still as I am now.”

She said she kept getting flashbacks and no longer feels safe in her own home or even going out to put the bins out.

She added: “This is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life. I wake up each day wishing I didn’t have to face another.”

Jailing Rashid for a total of nine years Judge Anthony Bate, who conducted the hearing via Skype following the coronavirus lockdown, said the victim spoke powerfully of the “enduring impact of this violation upon her”.

John Morgans, for Rashid, said this had been his first sexual offence. He said Rashid was lacking in maturity but understood that he “faces a lengthy period in custody”.

Rashid was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

‘You’re my hero’ - Thierry Henry’s message to City starlet Shae Hutchinson

Norwich City striker Shae Hutchinson, who is in need of a kidney transplant. Pictued in hospital and in action for the Canaries. Picture: Sarah Hutchinson/Paul Chesterton

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates

Lockdown rules: Call for clearer guidance amid concerns over second-home owners

Aerial view of Cley on the north Norfolk coast, which has many second homes. Picture by: Mike Page
Drive 24