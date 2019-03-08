Search

Woman who stole more than £9.000 from her brother has sentencing adjourned

PUBLISHED: 15:03 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 26 July 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman who admitted stealing more than £9,000 of her brother's money has had her sentencing adjourned.

Julie Copping, 53, admitted theft of the cash at an earlier hearing and was back at Norwich Crown Court for a update on the agreed amount she stole.

At a previous hearing the court heard it involved Copping taking cash belonging to her brother, while she was acting as power of attorney.

Copping of Heyford Road, Norwich, admitted theft of the cash between January 2018 and July 2018.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the agreed amount she stole was put at £9,600.

Andrew Oliver, for Copping, asked for a pre-sentence report.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until September 6 and granted Copping bail.

