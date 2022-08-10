Dax White has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied rape and a number of other offences - Credit: Archant

A woman who says she discovered she had been raped after finding footage on her mobile phone told jurors she was "totally unconscious" at the time.

The complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she had been at a friend's house when she found the videos, days after the alleged offence.

She was giving evidence in the trial of Dax White, 45, who denies a series of offences, including rape and assault by penetration on January 30 this year.

Norwich Crown Court heard that the complainant say she only discovered the offences had occurred in February. She showed the videos to a friend, who urged her to contact police.

She told the court that when the footage was taken she had been "absolutely unconscious" on the couch having taken Valium, pregabalin, alcohol and methadone.

She became "very upset" in her interview with police and said she was "totally unconscious" when she was raped and sexually assaulted.

The jury of six men and six women have heard White, of Bishop Bridge, Norwich, has also denied a number of other offences against the woman.

These include three offences of assault by beating, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and another of theft.

Those offences are said to have occurred between November 20, 2021, and February 1, 2022.

The jury heard the woman tell officers during her interview that White had "punched me in the back of the head three times".

She said: "He threw me across the room. One time he got me in a choke hold and I started blacking out seeing stars."

She added: "He punched me and headbutted me.

"Three days before that he backhanded me in the other eye."

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, asked the complainant if she had told the police the truth about what happened.

She replied: "Yes."

In cross examination Isobel Ascherson, defending White, put it to her the defendant "didn't assault you, did he?"

The complainant replied: "Yes, he did assault me."

Miss Ascherson said: "You assaulted him."

The complainant replied: "Oh, did I, is that right - no I didn't, no".

When asked about the videos found on her phone, the complainant said: "It's on one video where he raped me and I didn't consent to it".

The trial continues.