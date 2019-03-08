Man slashed victim with a knife a year after he had tried to strangler her

A man slashed his partner in the face with a knife a year after he had tried to strangle her, a court has heard.

Norwich Crown Court heard Andrew Fearnley's on/off partner had been out on a hen night and had been "merry" before going back to Fearnley's address in Gorleston.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said things "got heated" and she left to go to her mother's address nearby after she had been pushed by Fearnley.

The victim had been trying to get into her mother's address when Fearnley, who she described as having a look of "evil" appeared and struck her in the face.

She thought she had been punched but in fact Fearnley had slashed her in the face with a knife resulting in serious injury to her nose.

The injury required five stitches and has left the victim with a permanent scar.

Police were quickly on scene after officers were dispatched following an earlier call from Fearnley describing how the victim had smashed a window at his property.

The court heard an impact statement from the victim who described feeling "sick" and "devastated" after being shown CCTV of the incident in which she could see Fearnley carrying a knife.

She said he had an "evil look" on his face before the attack which left her needing medical treatment which was "worse than childbirth".

Fearnley, 53, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, appeared in court for sentence on Monday (October 21) after previously having admitted wounding with intent following the incident on June 29 this year.

The court heard the slashing came a year after Fearnley was sentenced for a battery against the same victim who had been strangled until she blacked out.

It was one of Fearnley's 17 previous convictions for 25 offences, which also included two previous "revenge" arsons.

Imposing an extended sentence of five years and 10 months custody and four years on licence Judge Andrew Shaw assessed Fearnley as being a dangerous offender who was a high risk of causing serious harm to the public.

He said: "You went to her mother's house, you armed yourself with a knife and you slashed her on the face with that knife".

Danielle O'Donovan, mitigating, said he does not really remember the incident but has "thrown his hands up to it".

She said it was clear there was "significant remorse" from Fearnley, who is an alcoholic who was still struggling to come to terms with the death of his mother in August last year.

Fearnley was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order meaning he cannot contact the victim.