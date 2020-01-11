Mum-of-three used stiletto shoe as weapon in town centre fight

Hannah Rose used a stiletto to wound a man in a Fakenham brawl, a court heard Photo: Steve Adams

A man was sliced across the nose as he tried to break up a fight when a mother-of-three used her stiletto shoe as a weapon.

Hannah Rose, 31, was in Fakenham Market Place after drinking in a nearby pub when she got into a fight with another woman, Norwich Crown Court heard yesterday.

Andrew Oliver, prosecuting, said after some pushing between the two women, Rose removed her stiletto shoe, and when a man tried to break up the fight he ended up getting sliced on the top of his nose.

He said the wound was bleeding heavily and he was taken to hospital and treated for the injury.

The victim declined to make any impact statement but said it was sore and that he was "quite shocked" about what happened.

Mr Oliver said police were called and Rose continued to be aggressive and kicked out, catching a male police officer in the stomach and leg, although no significant injury was caused.

Rose, of Blickling Street, West Raynham, admitted causing actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker on March 16 last year.

Judge Andrew Shaw ordered she pay £300 compensation to the nose injury victim and £150 to the officer.

Sentencing her, Judge Shaw said: "This was an ugly incident and you armed yourself with a stiletto shoe."

While Rose may not have started the trouble, he said: "You were determined to get after her and to attack her with your shoe."

Judge Shaw accepted the victim was injured when he tried to intervene and Rose had struck out with the shoe in her hand.

He said he accepted she was a mother-of-three, but added: "I am not sure what sort of example you thought you were setting by behaving in this way. It is disgusting conduct."

He also imposed a 12-month community order and 80 hours unpaid work.

Joseph Carr, for Rose, said she had not intended to harm the victim but accepted she recklessly struck out with the shoe in her hand.