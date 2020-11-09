Woman ‘touched inappropriately’ by man at popular walking spot
PUBLISHED: 10:45 09 November 2020
Archant
A woman in her 70s was “touched inappropriately” by a man in his late 20s on a popular walking and cycling route in Norwich.
The woman was walking along the river path between Wensum Park and Marriott’s Way, between 11am and 11.30am on Wednesday, November 4, when she was touched inappropriately by a man.
The man then exposed himself and behaved in an inappropriate manner.
The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s and wearing a navy hooded waterproof anorak with grey tracksuit bottoms. It is also believed he had no front teeth.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who may have relevant information should contact PC Wayne Gardiner at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/78685/20.
